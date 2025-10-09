Law enforcement still working to ID man who drowned in New York Canal in 1998

BOISE, Idaho — Law enforcement officials in Ada County, along with the Ada County Coroner, are still working to uncover the identity of a man who drowned in the New York Canal on August 16, 1998.

Investigators are hoping to close this 27-year-old cold case with the public's help.

The John Doe is a white male with brown hair, between 40 and 50 years old, standing around 6'2" and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

There were no drugs in the victim's system at the time of death. He did have roughly a beer's worth of alcohol in his blood.

An Ada County news release states that when the deceased male was found, he was wearing "a green pair of sports shorts and three pairs of layered pants – yellow nylon pants, black denim pants, and brown pants – as well as a belt and a pair of hiking boots."

Personal items that were recovered alongside the body included a "purple knapsack that contained an empty, label-less plastic medication bottle, a red pocketknife, keys (one with the engraving of ‘GG’), a gold-colored rock, a broken compass, and a silver ring with turquoise stones."

Officials say foul play is not expected, and drowning is the probable cause of death.

In the future, Ada County officials hope to submit samples of the victim for DNA testing that could reveal his identity and bring closure to the victim's family.

If you have any information you believe might be relevant to this cold case, please submit your tops to the Ada County Sheriff's Office at ACSOTips@adacounty.id.gov.