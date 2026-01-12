Large emergency response to structure fire at Boise nursing home

A large emergency response is underway at a nursing home in Boise.

Brady Caskey

Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey confirmed officials are responding to a structure fire at Ashley Manor Memory Care, at 3424 Hill Road in Boise, at 4:15 this afternoon.

20 units arrived on scene, including the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, said Boise Fire Battalion Chief Dethman.

Officials on scene say that there were 12 people in the structure at the time of the fire and 8 people have been displaced. It was a quick evacuation, and no injuries were reported, Dethman said.

Hill Road will likely be closed for the next 30 to 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to officials and will continue to provide updates.