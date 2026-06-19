'Land back' gift to Boise Valley tribes celebrated during annual Return of the Boise Valley People

BOISE, Idaho — A celebration of culture, healing and history took on new meaning Friday as descendants of the Boise Valley's original Indigenous inhabitants gathered at Eagle Rock Park to honor a three-acre land gift that tribal leaders say will preserve their heritage for generations.

The announcement was celebrated during the 15th annual Return of the Boise Valley People gathering, an event that reunites descendants of the Boise Valley's original tribes to reconnect with their ancestral homeland while sharing their history, traditions, and culture with the public.

WATCH | New land gift gives Boise Valley tribes a future home for cultural education

Land gift to Boise Valley tribes celebrated during Return of the Boise Valley People

"We honor the relationship between this land and the generations of the original Boise Valley people, their ancestors, their descendants, and those yet to be born," organizers said during the ceremony.

Among those celebrating was Lance Dick Jr., a member of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes Tribal Council who grew up on the Duck Valley Reservation. He joined the Duck Valley Singing Group as tribal members marked the return of the land.

"It feels good to come and connect with the people and come back and reclaim ourselves here in the Boise Valley," Dick said.

He said the land represents more than property—it represents a renewed connection to the Boise Valley.

"It just feels good knowing that there's people willing to contribute back to our people and give that land, and being able to reclaim ourselves here in the valley," he said.

The property, located near the Boise Foothills in the North End, will remain home to the Keener family during their lifetime. Afterward, it will become a cultural gathering place where future generations can learn about the Indigenous peoples whose ancestors lived throughout the Boise Valley for thousands of years.

Lori "BirdWing" Edmo, co-founder of the Return of the Boise Valley People gathering, said the vision extends beyond preserving the land.

"Our plan is to use it as a place to educate about our people, our version of our history, and also to educate everyone," Edmo said. "We'll grow our traditional foods and have a walking path with information about the original Boise Valley people."

Ed Keener said his family's decision to return the land followed years of building relationships with members of the Shoshone-Paiute and Shoshone-Bannock tribes.

"I've been working to get to know Native people for 20 years, particularly people from Duck Valley," Keener said. "I thought this would be really good for folks whose ancestors were here to begin with and had always been here."

The Return of the Boise Valley People gathering continues through the weekend. Friday's public cultural celebration featured tribal booths, songs, language demonstrations and educational exhibits. Saturday's activities include a walk and run at Eagle Rock Park before tribal events move to Gowen Field, while the weekend concludes Sunday with a sunrise ceremony for participating tribes.

The Keener family says they hope their gift inspires other landowners to consider ways to help preserve Indigenous history and strengthen connections between communities.