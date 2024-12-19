Kuna man sentenced to 20 years for hit-and-run, DUI

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, 47-year-old Kuna resident, Chad Sizemore was sentenced to serve up to 20 years in prison for "severely injuring a young man" while driving under the influence and then fleeing the scene of the crime. According to a release from Ada County Prosecuting Attorney, Jan M. Bennetts, Sizemore has a history of felony and misdemeanor convictions.

According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, the hit-and-run occurred on December 18, 2023. After a three-day trial in October of this year, Chad Sizemore was subsequently charged and found guilty of "aggravated driving under the influence" and "leaving the scene of an injury accident." Ada County District Judge, Jason Scott delivered the sentence on Tuesday, which includes 9 years of fixed imprisonment, after which, Sizemore may be eligible for parole.

Referring to the incident, the Ada County Prosecutor's Office says, on the night of the collision, Sizemore was drunk and driving his truck in Kuna when he changed lanes and collided with a 17-year-old riding a motorcycle. The rider suffered severe injury, including multiple fractures and ligament damage. Prosecutors say Sizemore proceeded to flee the scene of the accident, and deputies later found the suspect hiding in the desert outside of Kuna. His BAC was measured at .125/.126.