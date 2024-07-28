Kuna man arrested for possession of explosive materials

ADA COUNTY, ID — 37-year-old Tyson Jardine of Kuna was arrested on July 26 in connection to a series of charges involving explosive materials.

On the evening of July 24, Kuna Police deputies were dispatched to a residence near East 4th Street and Orchard Avenue in Kuna for a report of suspicious circumstances.

During the course of our investigation, possible explosive devices and numerous suspicious chemicals were located in the garage. Boise Police Bomb Squad responded to evaluate the devices and chemicals.

The devices were confirmed to be explosive in nature. Neighbors in the immediate vicinity were encouraged to evacuate.

At that time, partner agencies including the FBI, Joint Terrorism Task Force, and Idaho National Guard 101st Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team deployed to assist with the assessment, processing, removal and destruction of the devices and chemicals. Preliminary information indicated there was no mass destruction public safety threat.

Additionally, Tyson had not been seen by friends and family for approximately two weeks and was believed to be in the Pine/Featherville area in Elmore County with limited cell service.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office ACTION team and Ada Metro SWAT, in coordination with the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, located Tyson at a campground near Pine.

When confronted by law enforcement, Tyson attempted to flee in his vehicle. Tyson backed into a Meridian Police armored vehicle and then hit the Ada Metro Bearcat armored vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles.

Tyson was then taken into custody without further incident and booked in the Elmore County Jail without bond. Tyson had a firearm on his person at the time of his arrest.

Tyson will be extradited to the Ada County Jail pending arraignment. He was charged with five counts of felony unlawful possession of an explosive device.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges may be filed.