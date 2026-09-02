"Know that it's worth living": Idaho mom urges parents to recognize signs of mental health struggles

MERIDIAN, Idaho — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. A Treasure Valley mom says the warning signs started with her daughter withdrawing from family and struggling at school. Now, she's sharing their story of hope.

When Jennifer Banta noticed her daughter Jordyn beginning to withdraw from family, struggle at school and lose interest in things she once enjoyed, she knew something had changed.

At first, Jennifer says she wondered if it was simply part of adjusting to a new school or being a teenager. But the changes continued. Then came a conversation in April that Jennifer says she could not ignore.

“She was like, you have one year to fix me. If you don't fix me in a year, I'm jumping off a bridge,” Jennifer said.

WATCH | Idaho mom urges parents to recognize signs of mental health struggles

Treasure Valley mom shares daughter’s journey during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Jordyn was struggling with school, friendships and her overall happiness. Jennifer says the family began looking for help, including trying multiple therapists before finding care that felt like the right fit.

Jordyn also began participating in activities and therapy at a Brain Restore clinic in Meridian, and she says she has noticed changes in herself, particularly with reading, writing and communicating her emotions.

“I couldn't really read, I couldn't really write, and I'm still having problems with that but not as big of problems and so coming here really did help me with that and it helped me a lot happier because before I would just keep everything in and now I'm able to explain things a lot better than I used to,” Jordyn said.

Kyla, who works with Jordyn, says she has also seen a change in her willingness to take on difficult tasks and communicate when she is struggling.

“Honestly about two weeks into coming here it was just like a little bit of a 180 for me personally seeing it,” Kyla said. “There was less, ‘Oh, I don't wanna do that.’ There was more of a, ‘OK, I can do hard things.’”

For Jordyn, learning to communicate instead of keeping everything inside has been an important part of her progress.

Her message to other kids who may be struggling is simple: tell someone.

“You may not want to tell other people, but like, definitely tell your parents cause they can figure out a way to help you,” Jordyn said.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time focused on recognizing warning signs, starting conversations and connecting people with support.

Jennifer says parents should pay attention when their children begin acting differently — especially when those changes involve isolation, anger or pulling away from the people around them.

“If you see your kid changing their clothes and just excluding their self from everything, and just angry all the time and just yelling all the time, there's, you need to dive into it,” Jennifer said.

Today, Jennifer says Jordyn is happier, back at school, making friends and becoming more comfortable speaking up for herself.

Jennifer's message to other families is to keep looking for answers and support, even when it is difficult.

“As much as you're going to fight with your kid, there's a reason for it, and you need to get to the bottom of it, no matter how hard it is going to be,” she said.

Jordyn's story is also a reminder that asking for help can be an important first step — and that struggling with mental health does not mean things cannot get better.

If you or someone you know is struggling, or you're worried about someone you care about, you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.