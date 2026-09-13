ISP: Medical emergency leads to rollover crash on I-84 near Meridian

ADA COUNTY — A medical emergency led to a single-vehicle rollover crash that blocked eastbound lanes of I-84 for several hours Sunday morning, Idaho State Police said.

The crash occurred at 8:15 a.m. at milepost 45, near Meridian. According to ISP, a 24-year-old Caldwell man was driving a 1996 Ford Ranger on I-84 when he experienced a medical emergency.

The Ford struck the guardrail on the right shoulder before rolling and coming to rest on its driver's side in the travel lane, ISP said. Police said a juvenile passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Eastbound lanes were blocked for three hours while emergency responders assisted those involved and cleared the scene, ISP said.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to officials regarding the condition of the driver and passenger and is awaiting a response.