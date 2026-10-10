Search underway after inmate walks away from Boise hospital

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — On Oct. 10, Idaho News 6 learned from the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) that an inmate "walked away" from a Boise hospital yesterday evening.

According to ACSO, a search is underway for 47-year-old Chad Keierleber, who was booked into the Ada County Jail on Aug. 24, 2026 "on charges of Lewd Conduct with a Child Under 16, Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 16, and a Board Warrant."

He was taken to a hospital at the 1000 block of N. Curtis Road to receive treatment, and was later seen on surveillance cameras walking south on Curtis Road around 11:45 p.m.

It was discovered that Keierleber had disappeared when Boise Police arrived at the hospital early this morning to carry out a welfare check on him.

This is the description of Keierleber officials shared with us:



White male

Six feet tall

Approximately 240 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Tattoos on neck and arms

Anyone that sees Keierleber, is advised not approach him and to instead call 911. Information on Keierleber's whereabouts can be submitted to non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790.