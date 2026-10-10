Search underway after inmate walks away from Boise hospital

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — On Oct. 10, Idaho News 6 learned from the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) that an inmate "walked away" from a Boise hospital yesterday evening.
According to ACSO, a search is underway for 47-year-old Chad Keierleber, who was booked into the Ada County Jail on Aug. 24, 2026 "on charges of Lewd Conduct with a Child Under 16, Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 16, and a Board Warrant."
He was taken to a hospital at the 1000 block of N. Curtis Road to receive treatment, and was later seen on surveillance cameras walking south on Curtis Road around 11:45 p.m.
It was discovered that Keierleber had disappeared when Boise Police arrived at the hospital early this morning to carry out a welfare check on him.
This is the description of Keierleber officials shared with us:
- White male
- Six feet tall
- Approximately 240 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Tattoos on neck and arms
Anyone that sees Keierleber, is advised not approach him and to instead call 911. Information on Keierleber's whereabouts can be submitted to non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790.