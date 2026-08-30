Inmate dies at Ada County Jail after experiencing medical emergency, ACSO said

ADA COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a male inmate experienced a medical emergency and was pronounced dead at the Ada County Jail on Saturday night, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

According to officials, at 10 p.m., the adult male inmate was found experiencing a medical emergency in his cell. ACSO said that jail health services staff requested that the man be transported to the hospital to receive medical attention.

While the ambulance was en route to the facility, the man became unresponsive, ACSO said.

Life-saving measures were administered, but they were unsuccessful, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

ACSO said that the inmate had been booked into the jail earlier that day by another agency.

His identity may be released by the Ada County Coroner pending notification of next of kin. ACSO said they are actively investigating the incident.