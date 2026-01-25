Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IDOC searching for inmate who left his job site near the Boise Airport

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Corrections is searching for an incarcerated man who left his job site near the Boise Airport at 9:03 a.m. on Sunday.

35-year-old Jerimee Ryan Seamans, IDOC #106155, was incarcerated at South Idaho Correctional Institution.

Seamans is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair, IDOC says. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue sweater.

The inmate was convicted of Grand Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Ada County.

Anyone with information on Seaman's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

