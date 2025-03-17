Idaho endowment land restored after illegal dumping

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A collaborative cleanup effort by the Idaho Department of Lands and an Ada County Sheriff’s work detail has restored a 31-acre parcel of endowment trust land east of Boise. Located near Highway 21 and Gowen Road, the site had accumulated significant debris, including abandoned tires, mattresses, and other waste from squatters and illegal dumping.

Idaho Department of Lands / Ruth Luke

The former KOA campground required extensive cleanup that cost IDL over $8,000.

“Most Idahoans appreciate this mission, as well as the opportunity to recreate on endowment lands,” said IDL Director Dustin Miller. “When a few bad actors cause problems, we are forced to take action, and in this case, limit access.”

Over several days, multiple dump trailer loads were used to remove the debris. To prevent future issues, concrete barriers have been installed around the property to restrict vehicle access, while allowing pedestrian entry. Additionally, new signs have been posted to reinforce the bans on camping and dumping.

Idaho Department of Lands / Ruth Luke

