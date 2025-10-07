I-84 eastbound to close nightly at Exit 57 for roadwork this week

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department says eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 at Exit 57 will be closed each evening this week through Thursday night to allow crews to complete bridge repairs.

The closure at Exit 57, which connects to State Highway 21 and Gowen Road, will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and end by 5 a.m. the following morning.

The closures are needed so workers can safely pave the bridge shoulders and finish joint repairs that began in August, officials said.

During the closure, all eastbound traffic must exit at Exit 57 and re-enter the interstate using the on-ramp at the same location. Drivers should plan for possible delays, follow posted detour signs, and use caution near crews and construction equipment.

Travelers can find the latest road conditions, detours, and traffic impacts by visiting 511.idaho.gov or using the Idaho 511 mobile app.