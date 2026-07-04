BOISE, Idaho — Boise's annual Fourth of July celebration is returning to Ann Morrison Park with several new attractions this year as the city joins communities across the country in celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

The free event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday and is expected to draw larger crowds than usual, thanks to expanded entertainment that includes a live performance by the Boise Philharmonic and, for the first time, a patriotic drone show before the annual fireworks display.

WATCH | Here's what to know before Boise's Fourth of July celebration at Ann Morrison Park—

Here's what to know before Boise's Fourth of July celebration at Ann Morrison Park

"This is an exciting year," Boise Parks and Recreation spokesperson Bonnie Shelton said. "It's a tradition to come here to Ann Morrison Park and watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July, but obviously with America 250, we knew we wanted to do it bigger and better and really increase our offerings on this special anniversary."

Festivities will include nearly two dozen food and beverage vendors, family-friendly activities and the park's interactive fountain illuminated in red, white and blue.

The Boise Philharmonic will perform a free outdoor concert beginning at 9 p.m., followed by a patriotic drone show around 10:15 p.m. The annual fireworks display is scheduled to begin around 10:30 p.m.

Shelton said the drone show will feature patriotic images along with references to Boise.

"We're doing a drone light show that will be patriotic themed. It'll have some nods to Boise culture and things that people here in Boise will relate to, and then right after that, around 10:30, we'll start that fireworks show with a little bit extra glitz and glamour for this year's America 250 anniversary," she said.

City officials estimate about 10,000 people attend the celebration each year, but expect attendance to increase because of the holiday weekend and the event's new attractions.

"We're anticipating more people," Shelton said. "So please plan ahead, pack your patience. It's gonna be a hot day."

Visitors should also plan for parking and traffic. Public parking will not be available inside Ann Morrison Park, and several surrounding roads will be closed throughout the event. Organizers encourage attendees to walk, bike or use the Greenbelt whenever possible.

The City of Boise also recommends reviewing its interactive event map before arriving to locate food vendors, restrooms and the best viewing areas for the concert, drone show and fireworks.

Organizers are reminding attendees to leave personal fireworks, drones and pets at home to help keep the celebration safe and on schedule.