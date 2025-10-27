Garden City Police warn of scam targeting Treasure Valley neighbors with fake truck sales

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Investigators with the Garden City Police are warning Treasure Valley residents about a scam involving a fraudulent business claiming to sell semi-trucks for $10,000.

The business, known as Truck Trailor & Equipment, has a website that appears legitimate and has been contacting residents across the area, according to police. The website lists a business address of 318 W. 38th St. in Garden City, but officers say that address is not valid.

Investigators believe the company is attempting to trick potential buyers into providing personal information or payments for trucks that do not exist.

Police urge anyone contacted by the business to hang up immediately, block the phone number, and avoid sharing any personal or financial details. Anyone who believes they've been targeted or lost money in the scam should contact their local law enforcement agency.