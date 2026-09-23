Fugitive rape suspect captured after removing ankle monitor, fleeing Nampa

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Nampa Police have shared with Idaho News 6 that 35-year-old Christian Raven Wood, a fugitive suspect, was taken into custody on Sept. 21.

According to police, the chase began when an adult victim called 911 to report that they had been strangled and raped by someone known to them. The victim identified Wood as the suspect involved.

Nampa police later found that Wood was "on active probation for a violent offense in Ada County, that he had a history of standoffs with law enforcement, and that he told the victim in this violent act that he would force 'suicide by cop' if confronted by officers."

An arrest warrant for Wood was issued for attempted strangulation, burglary, rape, and aggravated assault, police said. His bond was set at $1 million.

Multiple agencies within the county assisted with the search for Wood after finding that his court-imposed GPS ankle monitor was removed as he fled.

Wood was later taken into custody without incident in Ada County, Nampa Police said.