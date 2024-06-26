Fireworks ban announced for unincorporated Ada County ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Independence Day celebrations are just around the corner, but the arid climate in the Treasure Valley presents fire risks especially when fireworks enter the equation.

County Commissioners announced a fireworks ban for Unincorporated Ada County on June 17, a precaution taken to prevent uncontrolled fires in the area during holiday celebrations.

Where exactly is that? Simply put, you won't be able to set off your fireworks in any area outside the city limits of Star, Eagle, Garden City, Boise, and Kuna.

A map showcasing the areas impacted by the burn ban is available here.