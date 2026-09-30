FEMA grant will help expand Boise Fire staffing at three stations

Boise Fire Department received more than $2.3 million in FEMA funding to bring in additional firefighters, according to a recent release.

Through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program, Boise can hire nine firefighters and expand four-person staffing to three additional fire stations for three years. After that, the city will have to absorb the cost of the positions.

As Boise grows, the need for resources to keep the city safe grows as well. A team of four will help increase fire attack, rescue and medical response when crews arrive. It can also help reduce the need to call for more surrounding resources, helping keep other crews available for their assigned districts.

Boise Fire currently has teams of four at Station 13 in Northwest Boise on Bogart Lane and Station 15 on Warm Springs Avenue. The department expects to identify the three stations where more firefighters will be placed by Oct. 9.

Boise Fire will select the nine new firefighters from the current applicant pool, and they will join the department’s recruit academy in January 2027, with staff added at the three additional stations around May 2027.