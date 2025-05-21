ELECTION RESULTS: Ada County elects Rachel Moorhouse, Suzette Moore to Free Library District

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Voters in unincorporated portions of Ada County were tasked with electing two new members to the Free Library District Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

They chose Rachel Moorhouse and Suzette Moore as the latest additions to the board.

The two candidates are listed on the Ada County GOP website with profiles for each.

In her candidate interview, Moorhouse said she ran for a spot on the board to "keep protecting our communities from being infiltrated by the ideologies of the left." She supports House Bill 710, which gives patrons the ability to request certain literature be placed in an "adult section" of the library and says such a move does not qualify as "book banning."

Suzette Moore echoed many of those points and even said that she would support a larger fine for those who disobey HB 710.

The new trustees will serve for 4 terms. There are currently no restrictions on how many terms a board member can serve.