ADA COUNTY, Idaho — By just 400 votes, Ada County voters flipped one seat on the County Commission, electing a Democrat to represent District 1.

Kelceymarie Warner said she stayed up until 4 a.m. Wednesday watching a race she thought she'd lost.

"Flabbergasted. I was incredibly surprised and incredibly grateful," Warner said.

WATCH | Democrat wins Ada County Commission District 1 seat by 400 votes

Democrat wins Ada County Commission District 1 seat by 400 votes

Unofficial results show Warner defeated Republican incumbent Ryan Davidson, flipping Ada County Commission District 1 blue.

"I think it's just a shift towards more reasonable candidates who you can align with," Warner said. "The people who were elected aren't extreme. You can identify with them, and I think that matters."

Secretary of State Phil McGrane weighed in on the competitive race.

"It just shows that in this election, especially with that blue wave nationally, Ada County became very competitive," McGrane said.

Warner will serve alongside two Republicans, Tom Dayley and Rod Beck. Beck held onto the other countywide commission seat, defeating Democrat Michael Fitzgerald by 594 votes.

Warner said she isn't concerned about working across party lines.

"I don't think it'll be an issue," Warner said. "County commissioner races are partisan, but I don't think they should be partisan."

Warner pointed to data centers as an issue she wants to tackle first.

"First thing I want to do is explore a moratorium on data center applications," Warner said. "I think it would be great if Ada County had the opportunity to come together with the citizens and figure out what we want data centers to look like in Ada County."

Warner said she also wants to focus on housing affordability, rat mitigation and holding listening sessions around the county.

I spoke with Commissioner Davidson by phone Wednesday. After six years as commissioner, he said losing by just 400 votes was disappointing, but he sent his congratulations to Warner, adding she'll "do a good job for Ada County."

The county commission wasn't the only notable Ada County race to flip. Democrat Dotti Owens, who previously served as Ada County coroner before Richard Riffle took office in 2023, is set to return to office.

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