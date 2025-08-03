Day 5 of Jaialdi celebrations keep tradition and history alive in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Basque week continued Saturday for day 5 of the Jaialdi celebration. At Expo Idaho attendees got to learn more about Boise's rich Basque history. This year’s Jaialdi feels extra special, back in full swing after a pause in 2020.

“It’s just a great get together. All the people from the Basque country come,” said Ramon Ysursa, who was born in the Basque town of Gernika. His family moved to Idaho in the 1960s when he was just 13 months old.

“My dad herded sheep, and two of my uncle’s herded sheep, and they stayed in these.” said Ysursa.

Ysursa gave festival goers tours of his covered sheep wagon, one of several in the ‘Sheep Wagon Fever’ group.

“Yeah they basically have everything a house has, except for a bathroom,” said Ysursa.

Basque people have been in Idaho since the late 1800s, known for settling around the Boise Foothills, tending to their flock.

“We used to go up to the hills and visit sheep herded when I was little,” said Ysursa. Now he’s keeping his family’s story alive, by giving others a glimpse into history.

Inside the halls of Expo Idaho, performers from across the country performed traditional Basque dances and music.

Downtown, on the Basque Block, people gathered for paella, wine, and more live performances, while across the street at the Idaho Central Arena, a concert blended old traditions with contemporary Basque sounds to round out Saturday’s festivities.

The Jaialdi fun will continue Sunday at Expo Idaho at 11am. At the Basque Block in Downtown Boise Sunday Night, Jaialdi will wrap up with one final dancing celebration at 8:30.