Dalmatian puppy swallows baby bottle nipple, undergoes lifesaving surgery thanks to the Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho — A Dalmatian puppy dealing with an artificial case of indigestion is now recovering after undergoing "lifesaving care" to remove a baby bottle nipple from its intestines, reports the Idaho Humane Society.

The owner of the puppy brought the Dalmatian into the Idaho Humane Society for veterinary care immediately after noticing a change in the dog's behavior. Thankfully, the puppy was receptive to treatment and is now on the mend.

Ultimately, the dog owners worked with the Idaho Humane Society to find a new home for the dog since they were already working to find new homes for the other puppies in the litter.

The previous owners thanked the Idaho Humane Society on Facebook, saying, "We were referred to Idaho Humane Society so they could do his necessary surgery, but also find him a loving home! Super glad that organizations like this exist for this reason!"

You support similar responses like this by donating to the Idaho Humane Society.