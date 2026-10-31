Crews rescue occupant of pickup that rolled off roadway near Bogus Basin

BOISE, Idaho — Crews from the Boise Fire Department and the Idaho State Police rescued a person trapped inside a vehicle that fell 50-75 feet below the roadway.

According to a social media post Saturday , rescue crews were called to a scene near Bogus Basin on reports that a pickup had rolled over onto its roof beneath the roadway.

Crews used specialized equipment to stabilize the pickup from falling further down the hill. Crews were then able to free the occupant, using a basket to bring the patient uphill to the roadway.

The patient was transported to an area hospital by Ada County Paramedics.

—