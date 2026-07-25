Couple faces felony charges of lewd conduct with minors; held on $1M bond

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A couple is facing multiple felony charges, including lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen.

Court documents show Jennifer D. Harrison, 48, and David A. Harrison, 61, have each been charged with multiple felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen. Additionally, Jennifer Harrison faces a count of incest and a count of sexual abuse of an animal.

According to documents, between 2010 and 2019, the couple committed lewd and lascivious acts with more than one minor on multiple occasions. The documents go on to say that Jennifer "did willfully engage in sexual intercourse with B.M. between the ages of ten (10) and sixteen (16) years, her biological child."

Jennifer Harrison is also accused of engaging in sexual contact with an animal during the same time period.

Both are being held on $1 million bond, and a no-contact order has been issued.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 6.

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