Coroner: 66-year-old man dies after assault at Idaho State Correctional Center

KUNA, Idaho — A 66-year-old man died after suffering life-threatening injuries in an assault at the Idaho State Correctional Center in Kuna, according to state officials.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Daniel Deminico of Kuna.

The Idaho Department of Correction said Deminico was assaulted on Wednesday, Sept. 2. IDOC staff and paramedics performed lifesaving measures, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The coroner’s office said Deminico was pronounced dead later that evening. His cause and manner of death are pending.

Idaho State Police is investigating the assault and death. No additional information has been released.