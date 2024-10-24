City of Boise opens fair housing public survey

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is asking for public feedback to help better understand and address the barriers to fair housing that impact Idaho residents.

The Boise Fair Housing Survey is available in English and Spanish and can be found here. The survey asks a variety of questions about what neighborhood you live in, what resources and amenities are missing from your neighborhood, what is preventing you from moving, and more.

Results from the survey, along with community meetings, will be used to develop a plan for 2025-2030 to improve access to fair housing in Boise. A virtual community meeting, where residents can provide feedback, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 — a link to the meeting can be found at cityofboise.org.