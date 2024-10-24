City of Boise expands recyclable products to include food tubs and water bottles

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has expanded the accepted recyclable products to include food tubs and water bottles, thanks to recent upgrades at Republic Services' Idaho Recycling Center.

Residents are now able to recycle #5 plastic food tubs, including items like yogurt, cottage cheese, sour cream, salsa, and sauce containers, which were previously excluded. Lightweight #1 plastic water bottles have also been added to the list of recyclable products.

"Boiseans frequently tell us that they want to recycle more,” said Peter McCullough, program manager for City of Boise Materials Management, in a press release. “We appreciate Republic Services’ investment in our local recycling center, which will keep these plastics out of our local landfill and recycle them domestically into new products.”

Boise businesses and residents of multifamily housing with recycling services can also begin recycling the newly added items. For more information, visit cityofboise.org/recycling.