CEO of Meridian-based company expresses 'regret' after giving Nazi salute mimicking Elon Musk

BOISE, Idaho — The Chief Executive Officer of Engineered Structures Inc. (ESI), Thomas D. Hill has issued a statement regarding the public outcry that's followed his use of a hand gesture people have likened to a Nazi salute at a company-wide conference in Downtown Boise last week.

In a widely shared video on Reddit, that is only about five seconds long, you can see Hill issuing two salutes in front of a screen showing President Donald Trump. Idaho News 6 has not seen footage of what led up to the point the video was taken, or what followed in the moments after.

According to the initial Reddit post, the incident occurred at the Boise Centre on February 20.

Engineered Structures Inc. Facebook Page

In his statement, Hill expresses "regret that my actions offended anyone or could be taken so out of context."

According to their website, the Meridian-based company is licensed to work in 41 states. ESI has completed a number of major projects in Idaho for universities and colleges, chain retailers, hospitals and more.

Idaho News 6 has reached out for further comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.