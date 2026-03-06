Centennial High School student dies after snowboarding accident, district says

BOISE, Idaho — A Centennial High School student has died from injuries sustained in a snowboarding accident, according to an email shared with families on Wednesday by the school's principal, Ryan Wilhite.

The student has been identified as 10th-grade student Leo Gonzalez.

Wilhite urges students and staff navigating their grief to utilize school resources such as counseling and bereavement services.

"We understand that grief affects each person differently, depending on age, personality, and connection to the student," said principal Wilhite in the email.

Students, staff, and parents can find support materials via the West Ada Crisis Supports and Resources page.