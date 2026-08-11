Cat killed, person injured in Boise duplex fire

BOISE, Idaho — Boise firefighters say one person was hurt and a cat died in a house fire on Monday night.

Firefighters got the call just before 8 p.m. to North Sunderland Drive. The two-story duplex reportedly had heavy fire coming from the back on both sides of the duplex. The crew called in additional engines and medics to help with the response.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire after attacking it from multiple sides. The department says the fire was under control just after 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

