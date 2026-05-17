Boise State emergency alert: Boise Police arrest suspect in alley shooting near campus

BOISE — Boise State University issued an emergency alert at 2:09 a.m. Sunday, stating that the Boise Police Department was searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in an alley near Belmont and Longmont.

According to the initial alert, the female suspect in the shooting had fled in "an unknown direction," and BPD was seeking any information that could help locate them.

The alert detailed a description of the suspect, "a Hispanic female in her mid-20s, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and facial tattoos."

The public was asked to avoid the area and to remain alert.

Then, at 4:43 a.m. Sunday, the university issued another alert stating that Boise Police had taken a suspect into custody and that normal campus operations would resume.

"There is no additional information indicating an ongoing concern related to this incident," the alert said.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to the Boise Police Department regarding the incident and is awaiting a response.