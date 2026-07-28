Boise police rescue dog and cat from hot moving truck

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police rescued a dog and cat from a hot moving truck after officers found the animals showing signs of distress and dehydration.

According to the Boise Police Department, officers were called to a truck stop in the 4000 block of South Broadway Avenue after receiving a report of a dog locked inside the back of a moving truck.

The outside temperature was about 98 degrees, and evidence indicated the animals had been inside the truck for at least 20 minutes before officers arrived.

Officer Yankovich was the first to respond and heard heavy panting coming from inside the truck.

Based on the conditions, he forced entry into the vehicle and found two kennels containing a dog and a cat.

Police said the inside of the truck was extremely hot and both animals were showing signs of distress and dehydration.

Officers provided immediate care for the animals and contacted the Idaho Humane Society.

An animal control officer later took custody of the pets so they could receive additional care.

Police said both animals are recovering.

Officers contacted two people believed to be responsible for the animals as they returned to the moving truck.

Following an investigation, both were charged with two misdemeanor counts of carrying animals in a cruel manner.

Police are reminding neighbors that vehicles can quickly become dangerous for children, pets and vulnerable adults, even when windows are cracked.

On a 98-degree day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise above 115 degrees within 10 minutes and exceed 130 degrees after 30 minutes.

Officials thanked the people who reported the incident and those who helped provide water to the animals before additional officers arrived.

Anyone who sees a child, pet or vulnerable adult alone inside a parked vehicle is encouraged to call 911.