Boise Police Department arrest male on rape charges

Detectives believe there could be more victims
Isaiah Williams. Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old Boise man has been arrested following an investigation of a reported rape, and the Boise Police Department says detectives believe there could be more victims.

The Boise Police Department (BPD) says Isaiah Williams is now in custody, facing felony charges of Rape, Forcible Penetration, and a misdemeanor charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

BPD urges anyone with information on the incident to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790, or the Ada County Victim Services Center at 208-577-4400.

