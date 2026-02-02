Boise Police arrest 19-year-old in connection with club shooting

BOISE — 19-year-old Alexandra Lopez of Twin Falls is charged with eluding, aiding and abetting, and driving under the influence following a shooting incident at a Boise club early Sunday morning.

On February 1, around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 4300 block of West State Street. When they arrived, they confirmed that no one inside the club had been injured.

Police spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car traveling along State Street. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled.

The vehicle was located after it crashed in the area of North Lander Street and West Glendale Street. Officers took three occupants into custody.

“This was a team effort to quickly locate the suspect vehicle and coordinate resources,” said Boise Police Lieutenant Dave Hunsaker.

Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent was at the scene Sunday evening and reported that the middle panel of the Satin Dolls nightclub’s front entry appeared broken.

Alexandra Lopez was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing, and Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

