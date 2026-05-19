Boise man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of two children

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, May 15, District Judge James Cawthon sentenced 65-year-old Robert Johns to life in prison without parole after a jury of his peers found him guilty of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct and Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 16.

Johns repeatedly sexually abused two victims, ages five and six, between 2017 and 2019.

Johns' criminal past spanned four decades and included convictions for grand theft, burglary, robbery, and Murder in the First Degree, for which he was sentenced to life in prison.

During the sentencing, the Ada County Prosecutor's Office indicated that Johns "has shown as clearly as he can that he does not belong in the community."

"These crimes, taken together with your history, are odious and abominable,” Judge Cawthon told Johns.

"The sentence imposed today reflects the gravity of what was done to these young children, and it ensures the defendant will never have the opportunity to harm another child," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.