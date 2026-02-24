Boise man receives 15 year prison sentence for 'Enticing a Minor'

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man has been sentenced to 15-years in prison for enticing a minor, reports the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

34-year-old Meade Justin Chandler engaged with an Ada County Sheriff's Detective who was posing as a 14-year-old on the dating app Taimi. During their conversations, Chandler sent "explicit photos of himself and requested the same in return."

He ultimately arranged to meet the person he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sexual activity at the Eagle Skate Park.

When Chandler arrived, he was greeted by detectives and arrested. Police say Chandler ultimately confessed to his crimes and revealed that all the evidence of his crimes was on his phone.

Chandler was scheduled to be on parole until 2029 for a previous Injury to a Child conviction, which was related to "sexual misconduct" that occurred at his mother's daycare facility.

Judge Jonathan Medema deemed a consecutive 15-year sentence as necessary to protect the public.

“The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office is grateful for the diligent investigative work and collaboration that led to the defendant’s arrest and conviction,” said Jan Bennetts, Ada County Prosecutor. “Today’s sentence holds him accountable and protects children in our community.”