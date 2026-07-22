Boise man dies after being struck on Interstate 84 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 76-year-old Boise man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 84 in Meridian earlier this month.

The Ada County Coroner's Office identified the man as Kenneth Zabel.

According to the coroner, Zabel died July 19 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center from multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.

The Idaho State Police said the crash happened around 2:37 a.m. July 12 on westbound Interstate 84 near milepost 45.

Investigators said Zabel was walking westbound in the far-right lane of the interstate when he was struck by a 2013 Nissan 370Z driven by a 19-year-old Meridian man.

Zabel was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured and was wearing a seat belt, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash closed the two far-right westbound lanes of Interstate 84 for about three hours while crews investigated.

The Ada County Coroner's Office ruled Zabel's death an accident.