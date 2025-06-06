Boise locals with international ties react to President Trump's travel restrictions

BOISE, Idaho — As President Trump announces new travel restrictions on 19 countries, Boise locals with international ties are speaking out.

“This is so unfair to see,” said Sayed Mirbahcha.

Mirbahcha is a senior at Boise State. He’s also a refugee from Afghanistan, one of the 12 countries President Donald Trump is placing a travel ban against, many of them being predominantly Muslim countries.

He tells me how this directly affects his family, as his brother’s wife is still in Afghanistan, but his brother is a world away in the US.

Trump framed the move as a national security measure, citing concerns over terrorism risks and the need for improved information-sharing and identity management. The ban also addresses issues like poor visa management, high rates of visa overstays, and countries refusing to accept deported nationals.

In addition to the 12 full travel bans, seven other nations, including Venezuela and Cuba, will face partial restrictions, suspending certain visa programs.

“I think the excuse that things are too hard and that the systems of vetting are bad, and we just need to ‘stop and figure it out later.’ I think that’s irresponsible and destructive,” said America Tellez Coria.

As a daughter of immigrants, Tellez Coria feels the United States isn’t setting a strong example for world leaders with the travel restrictions.

The ban doesn't apply to permanent residents of the US or travelers with existing visas. It will go into effect Monday.

“The community members -how they can support- is calling [by] your lawmakers,” said Mirbahcha.

The students are also part of the ‘Pace for Peace’ organization that will take part in Boise’s World Refugee Day celebration later this month.