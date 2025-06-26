Boise firefighters save dog from burning home, residence declared 'total loss'

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A dog trapped inside a burning west Boise home was saved by firefighters Friday morning, though the house was completely destroyed by the fire.

Crews from the Boise and Meridian Fire Departments responded around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a structure fire on the 9500 block of West Stonewood Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the single-story home was fully engulfed in flames. All residents were able to evacuate before emergency crews arrived, but firefighters did rescue one dog from the home and reunited it with the owners.

Officials declared the home a total loss, but no injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

Fire crews are expected to remain at the scene for several hours to ensure the fire doesn't reignite. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.