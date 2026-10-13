Boise Fire crews help rescue injured mountain biker in foothills

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department helped rescue an injured mountain biker in the foothills on Friday.

Ada County paramedics, who were the first to respond to the crash on a trail near Sunset Peak Road, requested assistance from the fire department because of the challenging terrain in the remote location, according to BFD.

The biker was placed in a wheeled litter and brought up the steep hillside with a rope-assisted rescue system, Boise Fire said, before taking them to an awaiting ambulance.

"This incident demonstrates the strong coordination between Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics in safely rescuing patients from difficult-to-access areas of the Boise Foothills," the fire department said in a Facebook post.