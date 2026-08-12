Boise breaks ground on affordable housing development for families exiting homelessness

BOISE, Idaho — A new affordable housing development designed to provide homes and supportive services for families exiting homelessness is under construction in Boise.

The City of Boise broke ground on The Sherwood Wednesday in Boise's Lusk District, on the western edge of the Boise State University campus. The city says this project is a partnership between the City of Boise, CATCH, Terry Reilly and Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp.

City of Boise City of Boise leaders broke ground on a new affordable housing building designed for families exiting homelessness

The development will add 48 housing units to Boise, with supportive services available on site.

According to the City of Boise, The Sherwood will be the first permanent supportive housing development built in Idaho focused solely on families with children exiting homelessness.

The project will include two- and three-bedroom apartments for families. There are also plans for a day care center and community area.

The development will also include a community lounge with a demonstration kitchen, classroom and computer lab. A courtyard will feature a playground and outdoor kitchen.

City of Boise Renderings for a new affordable housing building designed for families exiting homelessness

The city said The Sherwood is located within a 20-minute walk of a grocery store, retail shopping, banks, a post office, a bus stop and the Greenbelt. It is also near several Boise School District schools.

The development is being built on land purchased through Boise's Housing Land Trust, which supports affordable housing development on land owned by the city.

Construction on The Sherwood is expected to be completed in winter 2027.

Once the development is completed, the City of Boise said it will have reached more than 1,000 affordable homes built or under construction since 2020.

