Blue Cross of Idaho lays off dozens of employees following 'organizational changes'

MERIDIAN, Idaho — "Under 90 people" have been laid off from Blue Cross of Idaho as the insurance company undergoes organizational restructuring.

In a statement to Idaho News 6, Blue Cross of Idaho Public Affairs Manager Bret Rumbeck said the layoffs are aimed at optimizing efficiencies across the organization while lowering costs for subscribers.

"These decisions were not easy to make but position Blue Cross of Idaho to remain a strong, Idaho-based company and that has been committed to the state for the last 80 years," said Rumbeck. "These changes are designed to help us focus on serving our nearly 600,000 members and continue transforming the healthcare experience of the communities we serve."

In April of 2025, Blue Cross of Idaho laid off 135 employees after a dual-eligible contract with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare was terminated.