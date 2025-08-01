Beloved Retired K9 Charlie Renzo passes away

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved four-legged members. Retired K9 Charlie Renzo, known affectionately as Charlie or Renzo, has passed away, the agency shared in a heartfelt announcement.

Charlie Renzo joined the Ada County Sheriff's K9 Unit in 2019, making history as the agency's first dual-purpose dog trained in both explosive detection and suspect apprehension. His service marked a milestone for local law enforcement and enhanced safety capabilities throughout the community.

Charlie was named in honor of Charlie Miller, a former president of the Boise Exchange Club, who generously donated the funds to bring the K9 into service. His official kennel name was Renzo.

After years of dedicated service, Charlie retired when his handler was promoted to the rank of sergeant. From then on, he enjoyed his retirement in comfort and companionship, living with the handler who had become not just a partner, but family.

“Charlie wasn’t just a working dog—he was a partner, a protector, and a beloved member of our ACSO family,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We like to imagine he’s now in a place filled with endless Kongs and plenty of room to run.”

Charlie leaves behind a legacy of loyalty, bravery, and unwavering service. He will be deeply missed by the entire law enforcement community and those whose lives he helped protect.

Rest easy, Charlie Renzo. Thank you for your service.