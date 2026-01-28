Authorities search for suspect in Meridian residential break-in

MERIDIAN — At 7:45 a.m on Tuesday, the Ada County Sheriff's Office and Eagle Police deputies responded to a report of a residential alarm near N. Spurwing Way and W. Ryder Cup Drive in Meridian.

Deputies discovered a broken window and signs of forced entry at the residence.

No suspects were located while officers cleared the residence.

An investigation is ongoing as detectives work to identify any individuals or vehicles connected to the incident.

Anyone who lives nearby with security camera or doorbell footage from Tuesday morning is encouraged to reach out to Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790, email ACSOTips@adacounty.id.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the Ada County Sheriff’s Office app.