BOISE, Idaho — Authorities are searching for a missing 32-year-old woman last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday in Boise, according to the Idaho State Police.

ISP said Bridgette Salinas is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in a mullet style. She was last seen wearing sweatpants with reflective stripes and a yellow and red puffy jacket.

Salinas is developmentally delayed and is known to hitchhike, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office at 208-577-3000.