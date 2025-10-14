Armed suspect flees Boise Towne Square after altercation with employees; investigation ongoing

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a masked suspect who police say was seen holding a knife after an alleged altercation at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of an armed subject at the mall around 6:25 p.m. Police quickly secured the scene and began searching for the suspect.

According to a preliminary investigation by BPD, a male suspect got into an altercation with employees at a store kiosk. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect fleeing from the altercation wearing a mask and holding a knife.

Boise Police said they do not believe this to be an ongoing threat, as the altercation was directly with kiosk employees.

Police are following up on leads to locate the suspect. The scene at the mall is secure, and there are no reports of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

