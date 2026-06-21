"Always good to be back": Ashton Jeanty returns to Boise to host youth football camp

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State football star and current Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty returned to Boise on Saturday to invest in the next generation of athletes.

Hundreds of kids from across the Treasure Valley gathered at Bishop Kelly High School for Jeanty's youth football camp, where campers participated in football drills, games, and skill-building activities alongside the former Bronco.

WATCH | Jeanty plays QB at youth football camp—

Ashton Jeanty returns to Boise to host youth football camp

For Jeanty, returning to Boise is about giving back to the community that helped launch his football career.

"Boise gave me so much, so it's only right," Jeanty said. "It's just always good to be back in the community."

Throughout the day, campers rotated through football stations designed to improve footwork, agility, and football fundamentals before taking the field for games with Jeanty.

Among those attending was 10-year-old Caden, who admired Jeanty's ability on the field long before meeting him.

"I like how he can go through like a pack of five and still get the touchdown," Caden said.

Ten-year-old Josslyn, who plays both linebacker and quarterback, said she was especially excited for the tackling drills before camp began. During the event, she had the opportunity to play both offense and defense with Jeanty during a game of touch football.

Afterward, she said one lesson stood out.

"I learned that we have to try, not just for winning," Josslyn said.

Campers also focused on speed and agility drills.

"We stand in the cones, and then we do yellow, green, blue, and then we jog," Josslyn explained.

For 10-year-old Miles, one of the highlights came when Jeanty coached him through a play during a game.

"He said, 'I want you to cross over in the end zone,'" Miles recalled. "I crossed over, he dumped it to me, and I caught it."

Charlotte, another 10-year-old camper, said she learned the importance of quick footwork.

"I learned that you have to energize a lot, and quick feet help a lot because you can go forward and you can go side to side very, very fast," Charlotte said. "Ashton said I did very good."

When asked, Jeanty said he makes a point to encourage the girls participating in the camp, ensuring they feel welcomed in a sport where they are often underrepresented.

"As I've been doing these camps, there's always been a couple of girls," Jeanty said. "I just try my best when they come to my drill to throw them a football, give them more opportunities, making them feel empowered and a part of this sport. Women in football are growing, so just letting them know they've got a place here."

For many of the campers, the day offered more than football instruction. It provided the opportunity to learn directly from one of Boise State's most celebrated players while building confidence, sportsmanship, and a love for the game.