BOISE, Idaho — After nearly a week of snow, Bogus Basin will open Saturday, Nov. 21, to kick off its 85th winter season. The mountain received 27 inches of snow in 72 hours, according to Bogus Basin

The area will be open Saturday and Sunday with limited front-side operations. The Deer Point Express Chairlift, Coach Chairlift, Easy Rider Conveyor and Discovery Conveyor will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Bogus Basin will close Monday through Wednesday and reopen on Thanksgiving Day for the holiday weekend.

Crews have been working around the clock to spread stored snow and make snow to prepare as much terrain as possible for opening weekend. Bogus Basin says it has the second-largest snowmaking system in Idaho, with more than 50 snowmaking machines and a 13.67-million-gallon retention pond.

“We had a successful first snowmaking push of the season. Thanks to sub-thirty degree temperatures on the mountain on Wednesday, the team was able to execute an excellent 20+ hour snowmaking run before the new storm system moved in,” said Nate Shake, director of mountain operations.

Mountain officials advise guests to stay on groomed terrain for the best experience and caution that early-season conditions and marked and unmarked obstacles exist. Snowmaking will continue as conditions allow.

The following groomed runs will be open:



Showcase

Upper Ridge

Sourdough

Stewart’s Bowl

Coach’s Corner

Bogus Creek Trail

All other runs off Deer Point Express will also be open but are ungroomed. Guests should use caution because of early-season conditions and unmarked hazards. The Coach’s Corner Terrain Park will be open with six features.

Food and beverage services at Bogus Creek Lodge will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The rental and retail shops will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Day tickets are $63 and can be purchased online in advance. Conveyor-only tickets are $15, conveyor and Coach tickets are $25 and tickets for children 6 and under are $10.

Beginner ski and snowboard lessons are available. Guests are encouraged to contact the Ski and Snowboard School for private lesson availability.

For more information, visit bogusbasin.org.

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