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Ada County voters approve extending vehicle registration fee through 2046

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FILE - Unrented Avis and Budget rental cars are stored in a shopping center parking lot during a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, March 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
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ADA COUNTY, IDAHO — Ada County voters approved extending a local vehicle registration fee through 2046, with no increase to current fees.

The measure passed with 81.79% of voters in favor and 18.21% opposed.

The fee generates about $14 million each year for transportation projects across Ada County, according to the Ada County Highway District.

How much is the vehicle registration fee?

The fee depends on the age and type of vehicle:

  • Vehicles more than seven years old: $24
  • Vehicles three to seven years old: $36
  • Vehicles one to two years old: $40
  • Vehicles used primarily for hire and school buses: $16
  • Motorcycles and terrain vehicles: $8

See more election results.

What does the fee pay for?

Voters first approved the fee in 1990 and renewed it in 2008. Without the latest extension, it would have expired in 2028.

ACHD Commission President Miranda Gold said the money helps pay for road and bridge repairs, traffic projects, safe routes to school, sidewalks and neighborhood transportation improvements.

Curious about what your neighbors had to say? See our prior reporting here.

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