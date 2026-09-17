Ada County to reveal identity of 'Unknown Wanderer' in 1982 Boise cold case

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A mystery that has followed Boise for more than four decades may soon have an answer.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 23, to reveal the identity of the “Unknown Wanderer,” an unidentified man who died inside a Boise church in 1982.

The sheriff’s office says investigators will also reveal a possible connection to the unsolved 1982 Tylenol poisonings, which killed seven people in the Chicago area after they took capsules laced with cyanide.

Officials have not yet explained the nature of the possible connection. More details are expected to be released for the first time during Wednesday’s news conference.

The “Unknown Wanderer” case was featured on the television show Unsolved Mysteries in 1990. The sheriff’s office says it has also worked closely with the Unsolved Mysteries team during the current investigation.

Ada County Cold Case Detective Tim Cooper and Sheriff Matt Clifford are expected to speak at Wednesday’s news conference, along with forensic psychiatrist Dr. Park Dietz and Unsolved Mysteries co-creator and executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer.

The news conference will be held at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise. Check back with Idaho News 6 on Wednesday for the livestream and updates as investigators reveal new details.