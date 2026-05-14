Ada County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help to ID vandalizing juveniles

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying multiple juvenile suspects who they say have thrown objects through residential windows, causing thousands in damages over the past few months.

In a social media post, ACSO indicated that its detectives are investigating multiple instances of residential windows being broken in unincorporated South Ada County.

Those with information regarding the individuals pictured are asked to email tips to acsotips@adacounty.id.gov.