Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAda County

Actions

Ada County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help to ID vandalizing juveniles

Ada County .png
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Ada County .png
Posted

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying multiple juvenile suspects who they say have thrown objects through residential windows, causing thousands in damages over the past few months.

In a social media post, ACSO indicated that its detectives are investigating multiple instances of residential windows being broken in unincorporated South Ada County.

Those with information regarding the individuals pictured are asked to email tips to acsotips@adacounty.id.gov.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights